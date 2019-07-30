A “Bear-y” Exciting Delivery Arrives at a Local Sheriff’s Office

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- A “bear-y” exciting delivery was dropped off at a local sheriff’s office. Dozens of boxes filled with precious teddy bears and other fine furry friends were donated to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

During the month of June, it is Global Volunteer Month at Morgan Stanley. Each year, the employees in the at the local office choose to host a teddy bear drive.

These cuddly animals are divided out to some of the patrol deputies. When they are responding to a call and a child is involved, the deputies have the opportunity to put the child at ease and change a frown into a smile.

“It’s just really great knowing that if a child is in a situation that they might be upset, that we are helping to have them cope with that situation,” said Angie Hilderbrand, Morgan Stanely Senior Registered Associate.

In the last four years, around 500 stuffed animals have been donated. This is the fourth year that the Emerald Coast Morgan Stanley has made the donation.