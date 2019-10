PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Pirates are taking over Panama City Beach this weekend for the 9th annual Pirates Of The High Seas festival.

Festivities began at 5:00 pm on Friday with a parade, kid zone and open ceremonies.

Throughout the weekend the festival will have live music, pirate parades, fireworks and a 8,000 beach ball drop from the sky. The event is free to the public.

Festivities will end Sunday night with fireworks over Grand Lagoon .