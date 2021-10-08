9th Annual Pink Out event to benefit local non-profit

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) Every year during Breast Cancer Awareness month a Franklin County non-profit hosts an event that helps fight breast cancer.

The 9th annual Pink Out event at Paddys’ Raw Bar in St. George Island will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday to benefit Franklin Needs.

Franklin Needs is a non-profit organization that helps women and men of Franklin County that are uninsured. They provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation to residents in Franklin County.

The event will include live music, a Pink Out pageant, a 50/50 raffle, auctions, and fresh local fried fish.

Sponsor tables will be available and will include dinner tickets, t-shirts, and goodie bags.

100 percent of all proceeds will go to Franklin Needs to be put back out into the community.

For more information about the event or how to donate visit their website.

