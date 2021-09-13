95-year-old clock being restored for downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – City officials and historians gathered at the Bay County Historical Society Museum Monday morning to discuss the plans for a historic clock.

They agreed to restore a 95-year old clock which will become the centerpiece of the downtown revitalization projects.

The clock was originally installed in 1926, at the First National Bank building on the corner of Beach Drive and Harrison Avenue.

In the 1950s, it was relocated to the corner of Harrison Avenue and 7th Street where it remained until it was damaged during Hurricane Michael.

“Because it’s the original clock, us history folks, us historians feel like that’s significant,” said Robert Hurst, the vice president of the Bay County Historical Society. “We would like to have the original clock preserved. It would be nice to have it restored.”

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said he is glad the city has decided to restore the clock and added that Monday was a hallmark day for the city in its Hurricane Michael recovery.

“What we are doing today is preserving that history by taking possession of the clock from the Bay County Historical Society,” said McQueen. “We are going to go ahead and refurbish it and have it in the centerpiece of our revitalization of the historic downtown Panama City.”

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the city has been making a concerted effort to bring business back downtown.

“There are a lot of people here who have been holding on by a shoestring trying to maintain a business, maintain their value of what they had,” said Brudnicki. “Since we’ve started the last few years were going to do the streetscape, we moved city hall we made a commitment, the city made a commitment to stay downtown.”

City officials said they would like to have the clock on display by 2026 to mark its centennial anniversary.