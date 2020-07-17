911 calls show busy summer start

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — When Florida’s coronavirus lockdown ended shortly before Memorial Day it resulted in what business owners on Panama City Beach described as one of the busiest weekends they have seen in years.

The boom in visitors coincided with concerns about crime and other issues. But a look at the 911 calls from March 1 through July 6 show the beach had steady numbers in 2019 and 2020.





Bay County Sheriff’s deputies had 10,530 calls for service in 2019 and 10,957 in 2020. Panama City Beach Police had 1,986 calls in 2020 and 1,952 in 2019. There were 3,815 emergency medical calls in 2019 and 3,262 in 2020.

Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman noted that the 911 call volume should not be viewed as the total picture. He says dispatchers can receive multiple calls for the same accident or incident. He added that beach police are experiencing a routine situation for the summer months.

“We’re still in the middle of the summer,” Whitman said. “We’re just seeing what we saw last year.”

He added that beach police are working with other agencies to surge during peak times in hopes of protecting residents and visitors when the beach gets crowded.

And while the numbers may be the same as last year for Bay County’s emergency services the call volume is significant.

“Right now our call volume is really high,” said Emergency Services Chief Mark Bowen. EMS on Panama City Beach typically gets around 80 calls per shift. Over the past few weeks reports show they have gotten more than 100 calls per shift.

“Anytime the call volume gets over 100. It catches my attention,” Bowen said. He added that the high call volume is “harder on personnel” and that the amount of time it can take for ambulances to get to the next call can be increased. Meanwhile, local officials, along with agencies across the country are facing a shortage of qualified people willing to work as a paramedic

“Our pay is competitive but we are a very busy service,” Bowen said.

Bowen says they have gotten some help through local hospital officials. Bay Medical opened an emergency care clinic on Panama City Beach. Ambulances are able to drop off some patients there and then move on to the next case.

Bowen recalled a 2015 shooting incident that left seven people injured.The changes in local laws that came after that incident made the community safer, Bowen said.

“There was a time when things were out of control out there,” Bowen said. “Things are way better now.”

Those new laws mainly focused on Spring Break and were controversial but Bowen noted that the Panama City Beach City Council and the Bay County Commission worked together to make the changes. Those changes have an impact even in the summer months, Bowen said.

“They put things in place that made it a lot safer for our employees out there,” Bowen said.