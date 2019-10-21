850 Strong family fun event at Race City

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Sunday was a fun family event for all ages, Race City held an 850 strong family day at their amusement park in Panama City Beach afternoon and the rides were free for all ages to enjoy.

It was an opportunity to give back to the community.



Race City offered residents of Bay County wristbands for every single ride at the park as a way to rally the community together.



From go carts to bumper boats, and even the fun house, Allan Litts, Director of Operations at Race City says this Sunday Funday was a great way to get everyone’s minds off of Tropical Storm Nestor.



“We just wanted to give back to the community here at Race City and give everybody a nice free day, and it actually turned out to be a gorgeous day,” said Litts.



Race City plans on doing free events similar to the 850 strong one in the near future.