850 benefit concert held for woman helping hurricane victims

SUNNY HILLS, Fla. (WMBB)- A fundraiser in Sunny Hills helped to raise money for a woman who is still giving back to others after Hurricane Michael.

The ‘Panama Blues Revue’ hosted an 850 strong musical fundraiser for Shelly Summers, who is hosting people who still do not have a home after the storm.

All money will go towards Summers to help feed those staying on her property. The day featured bands and singers from all over the Panhandle like Tony Vegas, Matt Law, and The Jokers.

Member of the Panama Blues Revue, Robin Good, said all the money is going to a very good cause. “We think it is a very good cause and we think more people should be doing something to be helping after the hurricane,” she said.

Music performances lasted until 10 o’clock at the Sunny Hills community center.