82-year-old man killed in Santa Rosa County fatal crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 82-year old man of Pace, Florida was killed in a fatal crash on Wednesday, According to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 197 Chumuckla Highway and Wallace Lake Road at approximately 9:15 a.m.

The black Ford SUV was stopped eastbound on Wallace Lake Road at the stop sign-controlled intersection of County Road 197 approaching the intersection of Wallace Lake Road from the north.

The driver of the black Ford SUV attempted to make a left turn pulling into the path of travel of the black Chevrolet SUV resulting in a collision.

An 81-year-old man and 72-year old were also occupants of the black Ford SUV.

A 35-year-old female, a 35-year old male, and a 2-year old girl were occupants of the Chevrolet SUV.

Authorities said the occupants of both vehicles were transported for minor to serious injuries.

The 82-year-old man was a passenger of the black Ford SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.