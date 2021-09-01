82-year-old man killed in Santa Rosa County fatal crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 82-year old man of Pace, Florida was killed in a fatal crash on Wednesday, According to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 197 Chumuckla Highway and Wallace Lake Road at approximately 9:15 a.m.

The black Ford SUV was stopped eastbound on Wallace Lake Road at the stop sign-controlled intersection of County Road 197 approaching the intersection of Wallace Lake Road from the north.

The driver of the black Ford SUV attempted to make a left turn pulling into the path of travel of the black Chevrolet SUV resulting in a collision.

An 81-year-old man and 72-year old were also occupants of the black Ford SUV.

A 35-year-old female, a 35-year old male, and a 2-year old girl were occupants of the Chevrolet SUV.

Authorities said the occupants of both vehicles were transported for minor to serious injuries.

The 82-year-old man was a passenger of the black Ford SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Fire damages Defuniak Springs dry cleaners

Nexstar teaming up with Feeding America to help fight hunger in America

Northwest Regional Library System celebrates National Library Card Sign Up Month

Panama City Weather: 9/1/21 Morning Forecast

Gulf District Schools close for nearly a week

Panama City Weather 8-31-2021

More Local News

Don't Miss