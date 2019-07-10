Commissioners Pull the Plug on Property near Stinky’s Fish Camp

DUNE ALLEN, Fla. (WMBB)- South Walton needs additional parking locations but, locations are hard to come by. Officials have been back and forth about buying a prime piece of land along 30a, across from Stinky’s Fish Camp.

In a turn of events, Walton County Commissioners pulled the plug on signing the contract when the meeting quickly escalated.

One after the other, concerned citizens continued to say there was something “stinky” about this purchase. Walton County Commissioners were interested in looking at the parcel of land adjacent to the famous restaurant, known as Stinky’s Fish Camp. The plan was to build a parking lot.

One of the big problems residents voiced, was the fact that the owner of the property, who is the same owner as Stinky’s, was denied in the past to build a parking lot because of the protected sand dunes. Plus, several homeowners say there was a price gauge on the small parcel.

“You need to look into exactly what you said. You denied his development plan and what do you do? He turns around and made an 800 percent profit and sold you the property and now you are going to build him the parking lot. You need to think about this… you are getting taken advantage of,” said Jim Thurman, Concerned Citizen.

It was a pivotal meeting. In a 3-2 vote, the Commissioners denied to buy the parking property.