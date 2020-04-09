$72K and multiple pounds of crystal meth seized in investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials have announced the arrest of one man after an investigation and search warrant resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics, three pounds of crystal meth and $72,000 in cash.

 Jean P. Bradshaw, 35, after a search at his home in the Callaway area on Wednesday.

Deputies say approximately three pounds of crystal methamphetamine were seized, along with approximately five ounces of cocaine, five handguns, and approximately $72,000 in cash.

Bradshaw was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking more than 28 Grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

