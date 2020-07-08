$7.6 million coming to Bay County through CARES Act

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of dollars are on the way to Bay County through the CARES Act, as many continue to feel the economic effects the pandemic has had.

$7.6 million is on the way to Bay County from the state.

The money will go towards reimbursable COVID-19 expenditures through the county, focusing on efforts to keep residents fed through food banks as well as materials for the homeless and elderly.

It can also be used for things like personal protective equipment, other COVID-19 related equipment and economic recovery efforts.

“It goes to every municipality in the county, everybody is applicable for this,” said Bay County Commission Chairman, Philip “Griff” Griffitts. “We’ve spoken to all the other cities about, please compile your data and what your expenses are and if it is reimbursable then we will absolutely use that money to reimburse those cities.”

The county has been allocated $30 million in total; in order to receive the rest of the funding the county must spend all $7.6 million being allocated now by the end of December.

County officials also mentioned at their meeting on Tuesday that they have requested two additional mobile testing units for Bay County as local COVID-19 cases continue to increase.