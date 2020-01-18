68-year-old woman travels over 100 mph in Saturday morning chase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 68 year-old woman is in custody in Panama City after being pursued in a high-speed chase by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Saturday morning.

According to FHP officials, the pursuit started in Okaloosa County after officers found her driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.

The chase continued through Walton County and then Bay County, where the suspect continued to drive through traffic at speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to FHP.

Troopers say the suspect crossed the Hathaway Bridge and slowed down, but crashed into a train crossing US-98.

There, troopers tried to approach the vehicle in order to get the suspect out of the car, but she continued to drive onto 23rd street where the chase resumed.

Troopers say the vehicle eventually broke down near the intersection of 23rd Street and Airport Road, where the suspect was finally apprehended.

She was transported to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center for medical examination and has now been Baker Acted.

Some FHP Troopers received minor injuries from attempting to get the suspect out of the vehicle near the train tracks.

The identity of the woman is not being released due to HIPAA laws.