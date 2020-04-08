$63 million in federal funds being distributed through Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, Senator Marco Rubio announced more than $63 million is being distributed across 47 health centers in the state.

The federal funds are coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

According to the list of centers, The Florida Department of Health in Walton county is being granted $645,965 and Pancare of Florida in Panama City is getting $1,350,110.

“These federal funds will provide critical resources to Florida’s health centers and medical professionals who are risking their own lives every day,” Rubio said. “I am committed to helping ensure that Florida’s health centers are equipped with the necessary medical equipment and supplies needed to care for patients as our state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.”

