601st Air Operations Center prepares for tracking Santa Claus

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — The 601st Air Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base protects our skies year round, and now they are preparing for a special mission on Christmas Eve.

On Friday at the Bay County Chamber of Commerce First Friday event, Major General Derek Joyce spoke about their NORAD Santa Tracker.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa Tracker allows children and families to track Santa’s trail on the night before Christmas.

They use their radars to see when Santa leaves the North Pole and where he is positioned around the world.

Joyce says this 60 year tradition is a way that the Air Force can give back to the community.

“I think it is NORAD’s way of showing our spirit,” Joyce said. “Showing our community spirit and connecting with Americans and Canadians and people across the world.”

To track Santa on Christmas Eve, you can follow his route on NORADSanta.org or call (877) HI- NORAD.

