6-year-old makes miraculous recovery after nearly drowning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Fire Department is honoring one local kid through their “Lids for Kids” program, who has a special story.

Back in May of 2018, six-year-old Massiah Jones fell in a pool and was found unconscious and submerged underwater.

“The machines kept him alive for a while,” said Massiah’s Mother Tara Palmer. “He was in an induced coma for like three weeks.”

Massiah was unable to walk, had to breathe through a trach and was eating through a feeding tube.

“The neurologist that had came and saw him stated that it didn’t really look too good,” Palmer said, “He might be a vegetable.”

But he surpassed many challenges, and made a remarkable recovery.

“You go from thinking your child is not going to be here with you to everything being fine,” Palmer said.

His family and local first responders who answered his 911 call honored him on Wednesday and recognized him as a hero.

“You are including all of the emergency responders, police, fire, EMS and then the doctor and the nurses that showed up,” said “Lids for Kids” founder Shanen French. “It shows our community coming together. This is what happens when you activate 911.”

They presented him a signed firefighters helmet, and local first responders will always remember his as ‘Massiah the Miracle.’

“I told Messiah’s mother, you can’t have a comeback without a setback and this kid is a comeback because this is the craziest story,” French said. “I love it, this is why we do it.”

