5th grade class publishes book about Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A group of fifth graders at Palm Bay Prep have published a book, each child contributing their own account of Hurricane Michael.

5th-grade teacher, Melanie Henderson, said each year for the past 9 years she has been publishing an end of the year book with her class, but this year was different.

This year, her class along with 2 other 5th grade classes, all wrote stories and drew pictures to contribute to the book.

The book was just returned this week and they said they're very happy with the final product.

Henderson also said this book will always hold a special place in their heart.

"The kids realized that they shared similar things and ideas and so it just kind of snowballed and we figured it would be a great idea to publish this story so they all have something to look back on," 5th Grade Teacher at Palm Bay Prep, Melanie Henderson.

She said they plan to sell the books and give the proceeds raised to a local shelter.

If you're interested in buying a copy, they can be purchased in the front office at Palm Bay Prep.