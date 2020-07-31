51st Annual Possum Festival and Fun Day happening with COVID-19 adjustments

WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — The 51st annual Possum Festival and Funday is undergoing some changes this year due to COVID-19.

Some events like the quilt and possum auctions will still be a part of the festivities on Saturday.

Earlier this month, a virtual Possum King and Queen competition was held but the parade, possum, and quilt auctions will still be in-person because event organizers wanted to still continue some of the traditions.

“We just love our little town of Wausau and thought it was so important that we continued some sort of tradition of Fun Day which has been going on now for 51 years,” said James Walsingham, the Fun Day chairman.

The blankets that will be auctioned off in the quilt auction took months to craft by hand.

“Some of the squares were already pre-cut, but I spent three months just cutting more squares and putting it together,” said Shirley Walsingham, a member of the Wausau quilting club.

James Walsingham said he’s seen the quilts sell for as much as two-thousand dollars.

Since the quilts are such an important part of the possum festival tradition, and so highly coveted, this year event organizers decided to auction off two quilts instead of one.

“They put so much hard work and effort and people are probably disappointed that they didn’t get a quilt so we figured we would do two quilts this year so they had two chances,” James Walsingham said.

The quilt auction is a fundraiser for the Wausau Community Club who then uses the money for community projects and to provide scholarships for Washington County students.

The Possum Festival and Fun Day will kick off at 8:30 Saturday morning with the crowning of the Possum King and Queen in front of the town hall followed by the parade at 10.