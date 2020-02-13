$500,000 given to health organizations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 14 nonprofits providing free healthcare to Bay County citizens were the recipients of grant money Thursday.

The Bay Health Foundation held its eight annual luncheon to provide a total of $500,000 in grants. Each nonprofit applied and went through a process to get the money.

Chairman Jerry Sowell Jr. says it’s special for him to be able to help.

“It’s just an honor. I mean you see all the good that they do in the community for our citizens and it’s just an honor to be able to help them in the little way that we do,” Sowell Jr. said.

During the luncheon, checks were presented and each organization was given a chance to share what the money will go towards.

The Bay County Council on Aging plans to use their funding for respite care for caregivers in crisis. COO Andrea Marsh is grateful for the money they received.

“It just helps take care of an immediate need and that can make all the difference in the world to a caregiver,” Marsh said.

Other nonprofits who received funding are: