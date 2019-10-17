$50,000 donation made to STEM camps

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local business leader is making an impact on the future of education in our area.



Bill Cramer, of Cramer Chevrolet, stepped up after learning there wasn’t enough STEM funding to conduct 7th through 10th grade STEM camps in Bay County.

“The U.S. is 37th out of 71 countries in math,” said Cramer.

He kick started the fundraiser with a sizable contribution of $50,000 after learning of the critical gap.

“We were looking to have an impact directly in the classrooms,” said Cramer.

These camps will cover more advanced topics, such as manufacturing and unmanned vehicle systems.

“Cyber security, 3D printing, all the key subjects,” said Cramer.

In cooperation with the STEM camps primarily offered at Gulf Coast State College, The Navy League STEM program provides the tools to instill an interest in middle and high schoolers.

“They’re going to have hands-on experience with science rather than reading it from a book,” said Cramer.

This shortage of employees in the STEM field is bigger than just Bay County.

“This is truly not only an economic issue for us, but a national security issue,” said Cramer.

Cramer Chevrolet plans to continue raising money each year for the programs.