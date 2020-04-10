5 unique ways to celebrate Easter while stuck in quarantine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — To families, Easter is a day to gather around the table for a special feast. To children, it’s a day to hunt for Easter eggs in their backyard. And to churches, it’s considered their busiest day of the year — the day they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This coming Sunday, millions of Americans will be forced to break Easter traditions as the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on their everyday lives.

If you aren’t quite sure how to celebrate Easter during a nationwide shutdown — you’re not alone. Here are five creative ways to celebrate at home, this coming Easter.

Get dressed up and snap some Easter portraits.

With pajamas becoming a staple in a lot of people’s stay-at-home attire, it might be nice to change things up a bit. Even though restaurants and churches are closed, that doesn’t mean you have to wait until next year to put on your favorite Easter Sunday outfit. All you need is a camera of some sort, a smile, and a positive attitude to capture a moment in time that you’ll likely never forget.

Attend an Easter service online.

This year, to reduce the potential spread of the virus, churches are being forced to make some major changes for Easter services. On a day that would ordinarily show record numbers, it will now go down in history as the day sanctuaries were empty all over the country. But just because you can’t attend a traditional service, doesn’t mean you have to forgo a service all together. Plenty of churches will be streaming in digital platforms and a lot of them are ready to worship with you from the comfort of your own home. For a list of a few virtual church services, click here.

Parents — Create some Easter crafts with your little ones.

Creating Easter crafts is another way to capture a moment in time. As a teen, we can all think back to that one day when our parents tried to embarrass us in front of our boyfriend or girlfriend by digging up an art project from when we were six. Not only do crafts serve as a unique time capsule, they’re also a good way for your little one to explore their artistic side. Check out Pinterest for some super fun Easter craft ideas.

Adults — Conduct an Easter Keg hunt.

Easter egg hunts have been around for centuries, and they are still very much a part of our modern culture. But a new tradition has recently emerged, and this one is for the adults — Easter keg hunts. What is an Easter keg hunt? It’s exactly what it sounds like, except, instead of hiding eggs, you hide beer (or maybe White Claw). Just make sure you are of legal drinking age, and that you drink responsibly.

Get the family chef to teach you their favorite recipe

Family dinners are huge for a lot of people on Easter Sunday but, this year, don’t be tempted to run to grandmas just yet. Governor Ron Desantis’ stay at home order is still in place and the CDC is recommending gatherings of no more than 10 people. One thing you can do is make the dish yourself, and your family member might enjoy coaching you though the process virtually, like through Facetime or Skype. A digital cooking lesson might be just what your family needs to stay connected this coming Easter.

It might not be as exciting as years passed, or years to come, but one things for sure — it will be one to remember.