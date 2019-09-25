$5 million in awards available to Northwest Florida as part of Rural Infrastructure Grant Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $5 million in awards will be available to six Northwest Florida counties through the Rural Infrastructure Grant Fund.

The fund, administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity, provides money to local governments for infrastructure projects in rural communities to encourage job creation and business investment, and to strengthen and diversify rural economies.

“Nearly one year ago, Hurricane Michael tore through Northwest Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “This $5 million in awards will go a long way for these heavily impacted counties, and I applaud the Florida Legislature for their efforts and understanding of the needs of this area. We are dedicated to these rural communities and we will continue to help them rebuild stronger than before.”

Local governments and municipalities in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties have until November 22 to apply for infrastructure project funding.

More information about the Rural Infrastructure Fund is available on www.Floridajobs.org/RIF.