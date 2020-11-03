$5 million approved for unincorporated Bay Co. voluntary home buyout program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For residents living in unincorporated Bay County neighborhoods, the federal voluntary home buyout program has been approved for the area.

$5 million in funding is being made available by the federal government to buy out homes that have experienced repeated damage and flooding from storms.

Other municipalities like the City of Panama City are also working to get funding from this program.

Homeowners who apply and meet the requirements will have their homes appraised for their pre-Hurricane Michael values; if bought out, the homes will be demolished and turned into permanent green space.

“It is stringent to qualify for it, but they do have programs that will come in and buy these homes out, and then eventually they’ll just be torn down, made into greenspace or something like that or retention ponds,” said Tommy Hamm, a Bay County commissioner. “We’ve done it in the past a few times.”

Bay County officials will be holding a meeting on Thursday, October 5th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about the program and the requirements to apply.