WALTON COUNTY, Fla.– 3 people are injured after a 5 vehicle crash in Walton County.

Walton County Fire Rescue along with deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 20 east near Jackson Street in Freeport.

3 people were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Both lanes if Highway 20 east were shut down as officers worked the scene.

The crash is under investigation.