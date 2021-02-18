$5.7 million Walton Works facility encourages students with hands-on experience

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — The $5.7 million Walton Works Training Center For Excellence is open at the DeFuniak Springs campus.

The Northwest Florida State College welding facility held its official Grand Opening on February 18, but News 13 got a sneak peek ahead of time.

“We are standing in the welding shop, this is the new facility we just built,” said Michael Erny the NWFSC Dean of Career Education.

The Walton Works Training Center was just a facade the last time we were in the area back in October. Now, four months later the new facility is a flexible space primarily used for teaching welding courses. Other programs like heating, ventilation, and air conditioning are also offered.

“Behind me are the different welding booths, each student has their individual booths and they have a machine that can do all processes,” said Erny.

This program gives students the cutting edge they need to join the workforce, said Erny.

“We started asking questions about what kind of programs, what kind of training, what is it we can do to expand our footprint and offer more training to the workforce in this area,” He said.

The facility is funded by the Walton County Commission and the Gulf Coast Triumph Board.

To get involved in the welding program at NWFSC in DeFuniak Springs, you can visit the college website and apply to enroll in the courses.