4th of July festivities to take place across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla.– The 4th of July is right around the corner and we’ve got all your festivities across Bay County, covered.

In Lynn Haven, they’ll have a ‘Stars and Stripes’ 4th of July celebration with festivities happening all day. The parade will start at 9 a.m. and head down Highway 77. Later that night, fireworks will be at 9 p.m. at A.L. Kinsaul park.

In Panama City Beach, the city will be hosting its ‘Real Fun Fourth’ celebration with fireworks happening 9 p.m. at the M.B. Miller County Pier.

In Panama City, the ‘Salute to Freedom’ parade will start at 3 p.m. on Harrison Avenue. Fireworks will be at 9 p.m. at the Panama City Marina.

All of these events are free to the public. For parades earlier in the day, be sure to bring a chair and some water to stay hydrated.