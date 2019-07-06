4th of July at the Beach

Panama City Beach, Fla. – What better way to spend the fourth than in the hot sun at the beach, grilling out and spending time with family? Whether you’re grilling by the pool or laying by the beach, there’s a little something for everyone.



All over the city tourists and residents are shopping, eating and enjoying close company. The fourth is a special time to bring the community together especially post Hurricane Michael, residents are excited for everything to be back up and running.



“This place has given me a lot.”



Veteran Michael Hutchison says after the storm, special holidays like these bring a sense of unity to Panama City.



“After this hurricane for recovery. I’m awestruck by the things in the community people have done for each other. this type of thing just really starts to bring people back.”



Many vacationers are not only excited for time with family but also to be watching fireworks tonight at the beach for the first time this special Independence Day.



“Yes this is our first time ever. We come to the beach every year, but we wanted to be here for the 4th of July. So this is our first time ever and we’ve been here for the whole week so its been really nice.” said vacationer Crystal Comstock.



With many different things going on in today’s festivities, it’s sure to be a memorable one. Fireworks can be seen from Panama City Beach Pier near Pier Park starting at dark.

