4 Arrested in Connection to Bay County Burglaries
BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Four people have been arrested in connection to multiple car burglaries at Bay County churches and nightclubs.
Panama City Police have arrested 21 year-old John Octavion Brooks, 21 year-old Kimberly Smith, and 16 year-old Elijah Smith, all of Columbus, Georgia.
Authorities said the three smashed in a number of car windows and stole personal property. The investigation continues and additional charges are pending.
Brooks was charged with three counts of Burglary, Larceny, Filing a False Report, Giving False Information to LEO, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License.
Kimberly Smith was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary. Elijah Smith was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary and Grand Theft.
Another juvenile, a female, also of Columbus, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary.
