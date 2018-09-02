4 Arrested in Connection to Bay County Burglaries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Four people have been arrested in connection to multiple car burglaries at Bay County churches and nightclubs.

Panama City Police have arrested 21 year-old John Octavion Brooks, 21 year-old Kimberly Smith, and 16 year-old Elijah Smith, all of Columbus, Georgia.

Authorities said the three smashed in a number of car windows and stole personal property. The investigation continues and additional charges are pending.

Brooks was charged with three counts of Burglary, Larceny, Filing a False Report, Giving False Information to LEO, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License.

Kimberly Smith was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary. Elijah Smith was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary and Grand Theft.

Another juvenile, a female, also of Columbus, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary.

