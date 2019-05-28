3rd grade students improve on FSA reading scores despite the challenges of Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Good news came out of the Florida Department of Education regarding our area’s students as 3rd grade English Language Arts scores were released for the state.

Despite the challenges caused by Hurricane Michael, Bay District students improved on their previous FSA reading scores by 4 percentage points.

61% of the students were at level 3 or higher, which is above the state average of 58%.

Bay District Schools said the test results of the young students are encouraging to see.

“Sometimes we look at these first release scores as kind of a snapshot of what’s to come with our other scores that will be released by the end of June. So we’re hoping that when we get the scores for our older students that they will also be as good,” said Camilla Hudson, Bay District Schools assessment and accountability coordinator.

The third grade is considered one of the benchmark grades as students must score level 2 or higher in order to promote to 4th grade.

The state reading testing window officially closes May 29th.