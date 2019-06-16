News

36-year-old tourist drowns in the Gulf of Mexico

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:05 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 05:09 PM EDT

DESTIN, Fla. - First responders were called to the area of 300 Gulf Shore Drive at 2:00 Friday afternoon, where a man, identified in an earlier release as a 38-year-old male, was reported to be struggling in the Gulf of Mexico.

The victim has been identified as of Sunday afternoon as 36-year-old Carlos Rodriguez of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies said bystanders attempted to help the victim but were also pulled underwater and not able to pull him out before he became unconscious.

 

