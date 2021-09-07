37-year-old Dothan dispatcher passes away of COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local E-911 dispatcher passed away Sunday in the hospital from COVID-19 complications, according to a post on the official Facebook page of the City of Dothan/Houston County Communications District.

The Facebook post detailed that Barbara Michelle Holman, 37, a resident of Midland City, passed away late Sunday night in a local hospital

On Friday, the City of Dothan/Houston County Communications District posted “We have a dispatcher, friend and colleague that has been placed on the vent due to COVID and in critical condition. Please add her to your prayer chains, church prayer list and your daily prayers.”

On Monday, the Facebook page updated followers on the passing of their fellow colleague and asked for thoughts and prayers.

The City of Dothan/Houston County Communications District dedicated a post on Tuesday to the unsung hero who worked in the field for many years with Dothan Police Department and formerly with Houston County Sheriff Department.

WDHN News would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Michelle Holman through this difficult time.