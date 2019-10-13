350 trees given away to Bay County residents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Re-Tree Panama City is working with Berg Pipe company to help rebuild Panama City one tree at a time. Many residents got in line early for the giveaway of almost 400 trees.



350 trees were given away to residents of Bay County at Al Helms Dog Park Sunday afternoon.



Crape myrtle, river burch, red maple, and florida elm were all choices for residents to take home.



The fire department and local K-9 unit were also in attendance to show their support.

And Lucky Puppy was there with several dogs and puppies available for adoption.

Coke was also there giving out refreshments and snacks to those waiting in line.



HR Director, Sherry Knighten says growing trees back after the storm is essential to Bay County’s ecosystem.



“I don’t think I can say enough about what we’re doing out here. And I mean were looking at how much hotter it is this summer than it has been, we don’t have those trees for the canopy. Were having more flooding because the trees aren’t taking the water out of the ground. My hope is just somebody sitting under the shade of a tree and 30 years from now, they’re ike hey I got this from Berg Pipe, they are helping the community,” said Knighten



There was also a raffle for two brand new kayaks at the park as well.

Re-Tree PC plans to host more tree giveaways very soon to help regrow Bay County.