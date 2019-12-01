33rd annual ‘Bikers for Kids’ motorcycle rally

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the 33rd annual Bikers For Kids motorcycle parade, it was a time to celebrate giving to those in need.

The motorcycle rally has been happening for years with the sole purpose of giving toys to children in need across Bay County.

The entrance fee for the rally is a new unwrapped toy.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to get on board with Guardian Ad Litem and were taking care of the kids, that’s what its all about, that’s why its called Bikers For Kids. We do this, we collect toys and we collect the money and it all goes to the less fortunate kids of Bay County,” said Board of Director’s staff with the Bay County Motorcycle Association.

At the event, they had door prizes, a $500 raffle and a live auction before the one hour ride began.

“Normally these kids wouldn’t get anything. If you’ve ever had a Christmas where you woke up Christmas morning and not only is there nothing under the tree but there’s not even a tree, having something given to you as a Christmas present just gives a little boost to these kids,” said staff.

Participants of the rally said that they hope this year’s Christmas will be better than the last one.