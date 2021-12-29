30A “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners still flying

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Seagrove Beach homeowner flying the “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners is not backing down in his fight against Walton County.

Marvin Peavy was found in non-compliance with Walton County code last month for the almost three-story-tall banners.

The code prohibits signage of any kind along the scenic corridor where he lives.

Peavy is still being fined $50 a day for being in violation of the county’s sign ordinance along scenic highway 30A.

He was originally cited in October and said he now owes over $4,000.

He said he has no plans of taking the banners down.

“We haven’t paid any fines yet,” Peavy said. “We are trying not to pay the fines because we believe we have our First Amendment right so we are standing up to the county here.”

Peavy said he is going to Walton County court in the next couple of weeks to argue the constitutionality of the ordinance.

He said they will take it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if need be.