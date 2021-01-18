300 Bay County seniors received a Moderna vaccine dose for MLK Day

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Health Department stayed open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to serve and give back, by giving vaccinations.

Workers gave 300 seniors the Moderna vaccine dose through appointment only at Hiland Park Baptist Church Monday.

“Got the virus shot,” said resident Edward W. Cummings and his wife. “I’m just worried about everybody and if everybody takes the shot, the virus will be gone.”

Cummings and his wife received their first COVID-19 dose.

“She has problems sometimes with infections in her lungs,” said Cummings. “And that is what it is all about, we are protecting her more than anything else.”

The Bay County Health Department used what would normally be a day off, to continue vaccination efforts for the senior community.

“MLK Day is designated as a day of service so we wanted to be able to provide that service to our community in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr., and we are proud to be able to do that for Bay County,” said Heather Kretzer, the public information officer for the health department. “74% of Bay County residents who have died from COVID-19 related deaths have been in that 65 plus age range.”

So far, 1,879 COVID- 19 vaccinations have been distributed to seniors as well as first responders the week of January 11.

Those wanting to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can call the health department directly, or they can sign up online.



