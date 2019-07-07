3 people killed in State Road 71 crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Three people have died following a late night accident in Jackson County.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. on State Road 71 just north of Simsville Road. Reports said a Mazda was heading south on State Road 71 and an Elantra was heading north.

As the two cars approached each other, the Mazda drifted into the path of the other car and collided head-on.

All three people in both vehicles died at the scene, 30-year-old Misael Gonzalez of Marianna, 26-year-old Dennis Hancock of Campbellton, and 26-year-old Victoria Blighton of Marianna.