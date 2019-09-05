$3 Million donated to local charities by world-renown wine auction foundation.

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB)- A world-renown wine auction raises millions of dollars every year and its hosted here in the Panhandle. Reaching a milestone this year the wine auction is donating $3 million.

The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation is donating $3 million to 16 charities that benefit children in Northwest Florida and the cool thing about this check presentation is that the charities have no clue how much money they are going home with. It’s a complete surprise.

Excitement filled the room as one by one each charity was given a check.

“Our goal with that program is to be able to teach children and empower children to take care of themselves but then also identifying children who need us, that can’t find us,” shared her mission Julie Porterfield, Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Another was excited charity we spoke to was Habitat for Humanity.

“Each year we use this money to help build affordable housing right here in Walton County for well-deserving and hard-working families,” explained Teresa Imdieke, Walton County Habitat for Humanity.

Reaching a major milestone for the foundation, $21 million have been donated to charities in our area.

“It’s surprising in a community that is as affluent as ours that there are so many children that need help. We also have a very generous community. So we have a need and we have a means and method to help,” shared John Russell, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation President.

Helping reach that milestone mark, one of the three million dollars was graciously given by the Jumonville family.

“We’ve been really touched by the generosity of the people of this region. and we really wanted to do our part and Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation supports a lot of families and children in the region,” said Ryan Jumonville, United Networks of America, CEO.

Many of the charities that we spoke with said without this money, they would not be able to operate on a daily basis but, thanks to the generosity from the Destin Charity Auction Foundation they can.