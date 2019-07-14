3 guards injured after commotion at Apalachee Correctional Institution

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Trouble on Sunday morning at the Apalachee Correctional Institution after 3 correctional officers were sent to the hospital.

News 13 spoke with Sneads Police officials who assisted after an alleged commotion broke out shortly before noon.

There’s no word on how many inmates were involved, but we do know that 3 correctional officers were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Two of those officers were said to be stabbed but Sneads Police officials said no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.

We reached out to the correctional facility for comment on the matter and they refuse to comment at this time. We remain awaiting comment from the Florida Department of Corrections main office.

We’ll continue to update you as we learn more on this developing story.