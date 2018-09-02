3 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition after Walton County Crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - Three people are dead and another is in critical condition after an accident in Walton County.

It happened around 11:45 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 98 and State Road 283. Reports said a 2003 Dodge Durango driven by 21 year-old Dustin Lee Dupree, was traveling north on 283 when he ran a red light and collided into another car.

Dupree, along with the driver of the other vehicle, 43 year-old Robert Michael Brown and his passenger, 44 year-old Meredith Margaret Snow, all died at the scene.

"In this case it's going to be a complicated incident. You got multiple fatalities. Florida Highway Patrol, they do very thorough traffic homicide investigations. That's their specialty," said WCSO Public Information Officer, Corey Dobridnia.

The other passenger in the Durango is reported to be in critical condition. She has been transported to Bay Medical.

The crash is still under investigation.

