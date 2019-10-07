3 day Oktoberfest celebration comes to a close

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fall has officially begun and the holiday festivities are not far behind.



This weekend, residents were able to head out to Aaron Bessant Park and celebrate Oktoberfest.



Vendors from all over brought more than just food and beverages to Panama City Beach.



This is the events 3rd year but only the second year its actually happened, as last year’s event was canceled due to Hurricane Michael damage. But they are back this year and ready to go. They have so much to offer for families, from jump houses, face painting, great food and great beverages, and most importantly a great time.



Great beer and brats are all the craze at this German-themed weekend festival.



Director of Marketing for Oktoberfest, Grant Wittstruck says their numbers have skyrocketed this year.



“We’ve seen at least double the amount of people come, so it’s been a great response,” said Wittstruck.



With live German music playing all weekend, performer Darrell Fulghum says he loves to see the smile on the crowds’ faces.



“I mean this has been an amazing octoberfest, especially after hurricane michael, we weren’t able to do one last year. So this has been such a strong community event, everyone coming together and having a great time… and being one of the bands and being able to play music for people is really uplifting for me personally. It’s a great reciprocal relationship with the crowd,” said Fulghum.



Tickets were priced lower this year, giving another incentive for people to attend.



“For 10 dollars for a general admission ticket, theres alot of family fun going on out here. The live music, the German music going, we’ve got Anne Cline here today.. Everyone loves her. So it’s a great event,” said Wittstruck.



From corn hole to photo booths, there’s a little something for everyone.



“There’s been everything here from bounce houses for the kids, face painting ya know, and then for adults, we’ve had some really good beverages and food and of course live music all around,” Fulghum.