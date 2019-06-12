3-day conference in Jackson County focuses on hurricane recovery

MARIANNA, Fla.- It has been eight months since Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle hard and most of the attention has always been on Bay County because the storm destroyed Mexico Beach and Tyndall air force base.

However, many other Panhandle counties saw damage and destruction as well... one of those is Jackson County.

A storm recovery conference started there on Monday and focuses on addressing long term recovery groups.

It's targeted towards community groups and non-profits who have come together to help individuals and households post-storm.

Organizers said Jackson County feels forgotten, and they still need help.

"Our North Florida inland group really represents Calhoun and Jackson counties, and we are inland, and we haven't gotten a lot of the attention that the coastal areas have gotten, and so we invite people to come in and see what it looks like on this side," said Exec. Director North Florida Inland Recovery group, Kristy Terry.

Although the conference ends on Wednesday evening, you can still get assistance from this group by checking out their website.