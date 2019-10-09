$250,000 donated to Bay Education Foundation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Tuesday’s school board meeting, $250,000 was donated to the Bay Education Foundation.



The two checks they received were $12,600 from the Panama City Junior League and a check for $225,000 from the St. Joe Company.



”Cause again we have limited funding in regards to some of the things we want to do especially post storm with our students, and they’ve been great plugging some of those funding holes for us,” said School Board Chairman, Steve Moss.



The Bay Education Foundation’s mission statement, “Is to support the educational development of our students by providing enhanced opportunities for a quality education and promoting greater community involvement in education.”



“We always preach how important it is to have folks come together in regards to educating our child. And being a good teammate. St. Joe could not be a better teammate in regards to our school district. Helping out with the staff and funds to do a variety of projects. They’ve been a great business partner even pre-storm and especially post storm with trying to help us with some of our needs,” said Moss.



The checks will go to help every student in Bay County by being used in the classrooms towards alternative learning techniques.

