23rd Street flyover set to open westbound lanes Friday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The highly anticipated 23rd Street Flyover Project has been in the works for years. Hurricane Michael delayed the work for about a month, but soon drivers will have full access to the new structure.

Starting Friday night at 8 p.m., westbound traffic from temporary U.S. 98 will transition onto the 23rd Street Flyover. It will be a continuous movement for westbound traffic as they head across the Hathaway Bridge.

Drivers will see no traffic signals from Michigan Avenue in Panama City to Woodlawn Drive in Panama City Beach.

“The traffic flow here is going to be much better than people are used to,” said Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson Ian Satter. “Drivers are no longer going to have to wait for that signal, especially during those busy morning and afternoon times.”

Construction will continue through Sunday, as temporary U.S. 98 eastbound traffic will see changes too.

“They are going to remain on temporary U.S. 98, but they will have unrestricted access and are able to move completely through to the 23rd Street intersection as well as having access to northbound 23rd Street,” Satter said.

This project is not done yet, construction will continue into the fall.

“The next portion of our project will be finishing up the eastbound span for the 23rd Street Flyover,” Satter said. “Then towards the end of the year, we will transition that traffic from eastbound temporary U.S. 98 to the permanent structure.”

All construction on the 23rd Street Flyover Project is set to be completed by the beginning of 2020.