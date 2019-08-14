23rd Street flyover project nearing completion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Department of Transportation will shift westbound traffic on temporary U.S. 98 from east of Brown Avenue to east of the Hathaway Bridge to permanent U.S. 98 beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

Southbound 23rd Street traffic will utilize the ramp system to access permanent westbound U.S. 98. Westbound U.S. 98 motorists will experience no traffic signals between Michigan Avenue in Panama City and Woodlawn Drive in Panama City Beach.

Through August 18, construction crews will also reconfigure temporary U.S. 98 to allow eastbound U.S. 98 and northbound 23rd Street traffic to continue without interruption. Motorists traveling temporary eastbound U.S. 98 will encounter continuous left turn lanes onto 23rd Street and the railroad crossing is operational.

The traffic signal at Seaport Drive and temporary U.S. 98 remains in effect and an additional traffic signal is operational at the Collegiate Drive and westbound U.S. 98 ramp intersection.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.

