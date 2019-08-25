MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday Mexico Beach hosted the 23rd annual Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Kingfish tournament.

The tournament had eighty boats pre-register for the event, this is the largest number of pre-registered boats the tournament has ever seen.

The proceeds from the tournament help build artificial reef habitats to help sustain fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tournament director, Ron Childs, says this tournament is helping to bring people back to Mexico Beach after the storm.

“We got wiped out here over in Mexico Beach,” said Childs. “So many of the people that fish here, that had homes here, are going to start all over and build all over and come back.”

The Kingfish tournament is Mexico Beach’s third fishing tournament since Hurricane Michael hit.