Leaders from 230 cities visit PCB sports complex for S.P.O.R.T.S. Relationship Conference

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Leaders from more than 230 cities visited the brand new sports complex in Panama City Beach Monday evening.

Different sports event owners and staff got the chance to network and plan future events right there in Bay County.

After the new sports complex was chosen to host the S.P.O.R.T.S. Relationship Conference, different vendors, restaurants and schools were invited to take part in the action.

Over 300 people from across the country attended the conference, including representatives from 44 different sports.

Sports event developer for Auburn-Opelika Tourism, Anthony Terling, says this is a great opportunity to showcase what Panama City Beach can provide.

“I think this complex for one, is amazing. With the turf fields and everything that it has to offer,” said Terling.

Many vendors provided food and entertainment for the sports event guests.

“You look at these fields, these fields are absolutely gorgeous. Anyone that doesn’t want to come to panama city, you’d be crazy,” said kettle corn vendor, Rex Shaner.

Visit Panama City Beach organized the event and says activities like this help to bring people in to Bay County. Vice President for Visit PCB, Richard Snaders says the opportunity to network with other sports staff is invaluable.

“This event gives us a great exposure to the growth that’s happening in Panama City Beach,” said Snaders.

Visit Panama City Beach and sports complex staff hope to host similar conferences in the near future to continue to showcase the new facilities and bring people in to Bay County.