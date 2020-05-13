2020 Wausau Possum Festival fate undecided

WAUSAU, Fla (WMBB) — For over 50 years the town of Wausau has paid homage to the lowly possum by holding the annual possum festival, but this year they could be putting the celebration on hold.

The event is held by town of Wausau, the Wausau Development Club and the Wausau Volunteer Fire Department.

On Monday, the fire department voted to forgo the festival in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Wausau Town Council will meet to discuss their stance on holding the festival and decide if this year’s event will move forward.

