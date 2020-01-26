2020 Oyster Bash raises money for local museum

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — On Moylan Road, thousands of oysters filled hungry bellies at the 9th annual Oyster Bash on Saturday, benefiting the Man in the Sea Museum in Panama City Beach.

“We have several hundred people more than what we’ve had in the past,” said Todd Yarbrough with Red Alert Diving, one of the sponsors for the event.

The crowd is good news for the museum as they work to recover after Hurricane Michael.

Last year’s Oyster Bash was cancelled due to the storm, so the event’s success means the museum can continue to grow.

“This is an event that supports the museum and allows us to keep the doors open and keep everything going,” said Yarbrough.

The event also gives new visitors the chance to learn more, teaching about the museum and its mission; to educate the public on the history of diving and the value of what lies under the sea.

“I wasn’t even aware about the museum until today,” said one visitor at the event. “To get more people aware and involved I think is the way forward.”

The money raised on Saturday means more awareness can be raised tomorrow.

“It just means another year of growth,” said Yarbrough. “Getting to sit there and tell the story of the man in the sea program.”