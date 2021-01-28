2020 Gulf Coast Jam postponed again to June

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam has been postponed again. The concert has been rescheduled from March to June.

Executive Producer, Rendy Lovelady, says they made the difficult decision out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.

The 2020 concert that was originally supposed to be held last Labor Day weekend was moved to March. But now it has been postponed again and will be held from June 4-6, 2021.

Lovelady says the ticket prices will remain the same and so will the lineup. They are adding an extra artist though, Rodney Adkins.

Lovelady says there will be extensive safety precautions at the concert including going completely cashless.

If people are hesitant to attend the June concert, Lovelady says they can transfer their tickets over to the 2021 concert to be held Labor Day weekend.

“We’re still doing it at Frank Brown Park, we’re just doing it at a time when we feel the vaccines are going to be in place, more confidence in the consumers going to be in place, and just moving it to a warmer time because we’re going from March to June where it’s a whole lot different when it comes to weather, it just makes sense,” Lovelady said.

The 2021 Gulf Coast Jam will still take place this upcoming Labor Day weekend. Lovelady says the lineup for that concert will be announced at the June concert and tickets will go on sale at that time as well.