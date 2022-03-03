SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — Longleaf pine trees thrive in the Panhandle.

Northwest Florida Water Management District officials gathered Thursday at their property on Econfina Creek to plant their 20 millionth longleaf.

“We’re kind of behind with Hurricane Michael that devastated us, you know, a few years back and we’re 2-3 years behind schedule of what we normally would do,” NWFWMD Chairman George Roberts said. “But we’re very proud to be able to have planted our 20th millionth tree.”

Longleaf pine trees create high air quality, protect water resources, and allow wildlife to evolve.

The Longleaf Alliance Project Director Vernon Compton describes these trees as acting as a filter in the forest.

“So that canopy captures a lot of the water as it falls and lessens the fall onto the forest floor so you’re not getting that really fast runoff to a creek or stream or river,” Compton said. “Instead it’s being partially lessened by the tree itself.”

Compton said a healthy groundcover will hold water for longer and filter it before it enters a body of water–like the Gulf of Mexico.

Water management officials said they’ve planted 1.5 million longleafs within the Econfina Water Management area just this year.

This is especially important for the nearby communities because many residents have dealt with high floodwaters since the hurricane.

Roberts said these trees will help suck up that water.

“We look forward to seeing, you know, the water levels decrease,” Roberts said. “It will take a little bit of time, but it definitely will get back to where it needs to be.”

Longleaf pine trees take 100-150 years to fully grow.

Compton said the bigger they get, the more benefits they provide. Those benefits will last a while too because longleaf pines can live to be 500 years old.