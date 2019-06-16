News

2 people in critical condition following shooting at Crestview home

CRESTVIEW, Fla.-- 2 people are in critical condition following a shooting at a Crestview home. 

It happened at a home located in the 200 block of West Bowers Avenue. 

Police said it happened just before 9 o'clock Saturday night. Officers responded to the home and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound, unresponsive. 
    
Authorities also found a 32-year-old woman who was calling for help after being shot twice. 

There was a child in the home, but the child was not injured. 

The man and woman have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Crestview police along with agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating this incident. 
 

