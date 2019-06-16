2 people in critical condition following shooting at Crestview home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CRESTVIEW, Fla.-- 2 people are in critical condition following a shooting at a Crestview home.

It happened at a home located in the 200 block of West Bowers Avenue.

Police said it happened just before 9 o'clock Saturday night. Officers responded to the home and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound, unresponsive.



Authorities also found a 32-year-old woman who was calling for help after being shot twice.

There was a child in the home, but the child was not injured.

The man and woman have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Crestview police along with agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating this incident.

